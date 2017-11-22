Leicester Boss Claude Puel Uncertain Over the Futures of Foxes Trio Amid Limited Playing Time

Leicester manager Claude Puel has expressed his doubt over the futures of Ahmed Musa, Yohan Benalouane and Leonardo Ulloa.

All three players have been on the periphery for the Foxes this season, unable to establish themselves as regulars. And Puel has admitted that he is unsure whether they will still be at the club in the long-term.

Puel asked if Musa, Benalouane and Ulloa have a future at #LCFC.



"I don't know. We will see. We don't have a big squad and it's important to respect all the players." — Mercury LCFC (@MercuryLCFC) November 22, 2017

Despite Puel having enjoyed a fairly settled squad since his arrival, he has stressed the importance of utilising all players at his disposal in the busy winter schedule to come.

“Of course, it’s very, very difficult,” the French coach said. “I know this a little more with Southampton, for example, with games every three days because of European games. Around Boxing Day, it was three games in five days, it was crazy.

“What happens here is the same. It’s difficult and it will be important to manage the team, to see the balance of game-time for every player, to make some rotation also.

“It will be very important for the players, for the staff and for me to manage the players to keep all the players with a good spirit and with a good attitude and with hard work in the training session. It’s important to keep every match the same level.

“I think we are lucky because we have a good squad with many players, many good players. It will be important to maintain this high level on the pitch, with quality and the results and with hard work on the pitch.”