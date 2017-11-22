Liverpool to Explore Fan Claims Over Police 'Attacks' & Stadium Refusal Ahead of Sevilla Clash

Liverpool are investigating claims that their supporters were attacked and refused entry to Sevilla's stadium during Tuesday's Champions League clash.

The Reds posted a brief statement on their official site as they seek an explanation behind the reports that some supporters were barred from entering the stadium in Andalusia.

Other eyewitness accounts allege that police in and around the ground also beat Liverpool fans after they were refused entry to the stadium over a 'political' flag bearing the word 'defiance' on it.

Liverpool's statement read: "Following detailed and troubling accounts given by Liverpool supporters attending the match against Sevilla last night, the club is seeking to establish the facts regarding their treatment at the hands of the host stewards and local police force.

The safety and security of our supporters is our paramount concern and we intend to gather all the relevant information before responding further."

The Liverpool Echo reported that hundreds of Reds fans took to social media in the aftermath of the 3-3 draw to voice their anger at the way they were treated by those tasked with supposedly keeping them safe in Seville.

Yup! Absolute disgrace of a police force. I was forcefully pushed and hit whilst trying to get into he ground whilst others were getting beaten on the flooor and banners/people refused entry for no good reason — T¡nk✨ (@lletsacakinit) November 22, 2017

Spirit of Shankly committee member Phil Rowan told the paper how another two of his colleagues - Anne Burgess and Sam Armstrong - were told they could not enter the Ramon Sachez Pizjuan stadium, due to their banner before Ms Burgess was hit and dragged away from the turnstiles by a police officer.

He said: “Anna and Sam were not allowed into the ground by police because apparently the flag they were carrying was too political.

UEFA on the problems Liverpool fans faced at Sevilla last night: "We are aware that there were some issues at the away supporters entrances in regards to fans accessing the stadium.



"We have no further comment to make at this stage."



Not good enough — Added Liverpool (@LiverpoolAdded) November 22, 2017

“They threw the flag at her and punched her. I was stood at the turnstile and saw it all happen so they told me to go into the ground and when I said I was waiting on Anna and Sam they threw me over a fence.

"We sent a picture of the flag to LFC before the match to have it approved, as we always do. We have taken it to 31 grounds in Europe and never had a problem before.I have never been treated so disgracefully at a match in my life.“

Spirit of Shankly chairman Jay McKenna has stated that any fan refused permission to enter the stadium on Tuesday should contact the group at chair@spiritofshankly.com.