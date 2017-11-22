Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Claims Winning Was the Most Important Thing Against Feyenoord

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that although it wasn't his side's best performance against Feyenoord on Tuesday, picking up the win was all that mattered.

Guardiola's side booked their place into the knockout stages of the Champions League after a late Raheem Sterling winner secured a 1-0 victory, meaning that Man City have qualified top of Group F with a game to spare. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking to Manchester City's official club website after the game, Guardiola acknowledges that his side struggled throughout the game.

He said: "A win is better than not winning. In the first half, we could have been better. 

"Sometimes, it's difficult when you win a lot of games and you have already qualified, but we had the chance to finish first which we have now achieved.

"You have to have patience. It is normal. But we are still winning, had a fantastic goal from Raheem and in the end, we were able to win."

Sterling scored his 11th goal of the season and is now City's top goalscorer in what has been quite the transformation under Guardiola since the Spaniard's arrival in 2016. 

City will now have one eye on who they could be facing in the last 16 of the Champions League, with potential ties against the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus just around the corner.

Guardiola, however, is not looking too far ahead and wants to focus on his side's last group game against Shakhtar Donetsk before there is any mention of knockout stage football.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "We play to win the games and after, we will see.

"We have one game left. We are going to see what will happen. It is important now to have 15 points. We will see. The draw for the last 16 doesn't matter. It always will be complicated."

City will now turn their attention to the Premier League, with games against Huddersfield, Southampton and West Ham coming up before their final Champions League group game in Ukraine in two weeks' time. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters