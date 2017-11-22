Man Utd Striker Romelu Lukaku Handed Tiny £340 Fine After LA Noise Complaints

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has received a fine from the Beverley Hills Police Department following a noise complaint the Belgian received whilst on holiday in Los Angeles over the summer.

It was literally within days of Lukaku's confirmed move to United that the striker received complaints - partying with new teammate and long term friend Paul Pogba before returning for pre-season in America.

BREAKING: Romelu Lukaku ordered to pay Beverly Hills Police Department £340 over noise complaints at parties he held in the summer. #SSN pic.twitter.com/Kn6rha9pNV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 21, 2017

And now, after reportedly being 'arrested' over noise disturbances, Sky Sports claim that the 24-year-old has only been fined a measly £340 by the Beverley Hills Police Department.

However, the news won't worry the former Everton attacker, safe in the knowledge that it will only take him 14 minutes to earn the money required to pay his fine. Though with that said, if Lukaku doesn't pay up, the LA authorities can jail him for a maximum of six months.

Despite being forced to hand money over, Lukaku will be in high spirits, having finally ended his barren run without finding the back of the net, against Newcastle on Saturday evening.

The striker had endured a run of seven matches without scoring for his club - stretching right back to the end of September, when he scored in his side's 4-0 demolish of Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils now turn their attention to the Champions League, who travel to FC Basel on Wednesday night. A draw would secure the club's qualification into the knockout stages of Europe's most prestigious club competition, in first place of Group A - having won all four of their previous matches.