Manchester City Eyeing Move for Leicester Star Riyad Mahrez in January Transfer Window

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Manchester City are the latest club linked with trying to lure Riyad Mahrez away from Leicester. 

The Sun report that Pep Guardiola is keen to sign another right winger in order to replace Jesus Navas who returned to his boyhood club Sevilla in the summer after four years in Manchester. 

Mahrez has gone from strength to strength since arriving at Leicester in 2014 from Ligue 2 side Le Havre. He first helped Leicester return to the Premier League as Championship champions but it took him a while to adjust to the top flight. He would only score 4 goals in his first Premier League season which saw Leicester pull off a remarkable escape from relegation. 

Mahrez would though become a star in the 2015-16 title winning campaign scoring 17 goals and earning the PFA Players' Player of the Year. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages


While the Algerian didn't hit those heights again in the Premier League last season, he had a great campaign in the Champions League helping the Foxes to the quarter-finals where they would lose to Atletico Madrid. 


Despite not getting a move in the summer, Mahrez has continued to be professional for the East Midlands outfit, despite only scoring 2 Premier League goals in 12 appearances he has performed well particularly since new manager Claude Puel took over last month. 


It looks set to be another nervy transfer window for Leicester supporters as they try once again to hang on to their prize asset. Before the window opens in January though, Leicester have a very busy schedule in league and cup and they will be looking to Mahrez for inspiration. 

