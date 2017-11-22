PHOTO: Wigan's Ryan Colclough Scores Twice Before Being Subbed Off & Rushing to See Birth of Son

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Wigan winger Ryan Colclough managed to bag a brace in his side's 3-0 win over Doncaster before rushing off to be at the birth of his son.

The 22-year-old was withdrawn in the 55th minute of the game and was seen sprinting down the tunnel as he rushed to get away.

Wigan chairman David Sharpe took to Twitter following the win to reveal a picture of Colclough - still in his kit - holding the newborn baby.

"Congrats to Ryan Colclough who scored a brace tonight in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son!" he wrote.

"Wondered why he absolutely legged it down the tunnel on being subbed! Lovely story!" one Twitter user replied.

Assistant manager Leam Richardson said: "At half-time we got the message that his missus' waters had broken, his second child.

"As soon as he got his second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.

“We’re all men, we’re all individuals...some of the players wouldn’t have gone...they’d be still in the dressing room now! 

“Others want to get straight out to support their partner, and you respect every individual in what they want to do. Obviously we all wish him and his family well, and we hope everything is okay.”

Wigan moved to within one point of League One leaders Shrewsbury with the win at the DW Stadium, with the points secured by the time Colclough left the pitch.

