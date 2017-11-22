Sevilla Coach Berizzo Revealed Cancer Diagnosis to Players at Half-Time in 3-3 Liverpool Draw

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has sadly been diagnosed with prostate cancer, something he is believed to have told his players at half-time during Tuesday night's Champions League game against Liverpool at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.





Sevilla were trailing 3-0 at the interval after early Liverpool goals from Roberto Firmino (2) and Sadio Mane, but came out firing in the second half and had pulled two goals back through Wissam Ben Yedder by the time the clock reached the hour mark.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Guido Pizarro then grabbed a dramatic equaliser for the home side deep into stoppage time. That prompted emotional scenes as the players embraced Berizzo.

Following the news of his diagnosis, made public after the game via an official statement from the club, it is clear why completing the comeback elicited such a response from the players.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Further tests will now determine exactly what course of treatment the 48-year-old Argentine undergoes in the coming weeks and months.

The result left the group wide open ahead of the final Champions League matchday next month, with Liverpool, Sevilla and Spartak Moscow fighting for just two places in the knockout round.

Should Liverpool lose at home against Spartak and Sevilla beat bottom place Maribor on matchday six, Jurgen Klopp's Reds would see themselves drop into the Europa League.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

A draw would be enough for Liverpool to qualify, but only a win will guarantee that they top the group and take a place among the seeded teams in the draw for the Last 16.