Some West Brom Players Reportedly Joined in Chants Against Tony Pulis Versus Chelsea

Tony Pulis was sacked by West Brom as manager on Monday after the team lost to Chelsea during the weekend.

The 4-0 home defeat to the Blues left the Baggies in 17th place in the Premier League table, just a single point above the relegation zone after 12 games.

The West Brom fans were not happy after the game and they even joined the Chelsea fans in singing negative chants against Pulis.

According to the Mirror, the visiting Chelsea supporters were singing "Tony Pulis, your football is s***" before the Baggies' own fans started to sing along.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The manager was under huge pressure with his teamjust winning two Premier League games so far in this campaign. It was bad enough that Pulis had to suffer his own fans' anger, but what he wouldn't have expected is his own players joining in the chants.

Apparently, at least two players were seen to have been singing along to the chants from the executive boxes in the East Stand - to the surprise of the fans. If true, the reported sightings of the players would come as a bitter blow to the now departed manager.

West Brom, however, have thanked Pulis for his work at the club while explaining their reason for sacking him. Speaking on the official club website, the Baggies' chairman John Williams said that: "These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing. We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the club which included a change in ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours."





West Brom will play Tottenham away this Saturday afternoon as they seek to climb the league table.