Tiemoue Bakayoko Warns That Chelsea Must Win the Champions League This Season

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Chelsea new boy Tiemoué Bakayoko has warned that if the Blues don't lift the Champions League trophy in May then the season will be classed as a failure, according to the Metro.

The 23-year-old is keen for his new side to go a step further than Bakayoko's old team went last season, having been involved in the Champions League semi-final last earlier this year with AS Monaco, prior to his £36m move to west London.

"Now the aim with Chelsea is to win this competition," Bakayoko said about the Blues' Champions League campaign. "If you don’t win it, it’s a failure. 

"I hope with this match against Qarabag we can qualify and continue on the right path."

The midfielder struggled to settle at Stamford Bridge following his big-money move to the Premier League from Ligue 1. However, Bakayoko has since become a vital part of Chelsea's first-team and has been involved in 16 games across all competitions, having a helping hand in five goals.


Fellow new signings Álvaro Morata and Antonio Rüdiger have also hit the ground running this season, while Danny Drinkwater, Willy Caballero and Davide Zappacosta are all waiting to establish themselves at Stamford Bridge.

One of Chelsea's most impressive additions this season has been Andreas Christensen following a two-year loan with Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach. 

The Danish centre-back made just three senior appearances before being sent to Borussia-Park on loan and since returning to London, but has already racked up 13 in all competitions.

