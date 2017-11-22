West Ham's Jose Fonte Reveals How Close a Move to Liverpool Was Last January

West Ham defender Jose Fonte has dismissed the rumours from earlier in the year that their was a chance he could join Liverpool.

Fonte joined the Hammers from Southampton during the January transfer window at the beginning of the year for a fee of around £8m. Since his move to London, the 33-year-old has featured 24 times for West Ham.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

However, before his move to the London Stadium there was speculation that a move to Liverpool was a possibility. It was reported by the Mirror, that Liverpool were looking to bolster their defensive options and the Portuguese star was seen as a potential candidate given his experience.

But Fonte has now opened up about the speculation and revealed that there was not a possibility of him moving to Anfield. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former Southampton man said that: "It's newspaper stuff, isn't it? I don't know. It didn't happen, but a lot of ex-teammates went there."

The West Ham star has been out injured since the end of October. He has since had surgery on his injured ankle and is still recovering. Speaking after his surgery earlier this month, Fonte revealed he was aiming to comeback 'stronger'.

According to the club's official website, the injured star said that "I'm not scared of working hard, so I'll put the hard work in.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"We have great physios and great doctors at the club, so we'll be working hard together to be back stronger and fresher."

His new manager David Moyes will perhaps be hoping to have him back as soon as possible. The Hammers are currently in the relegation zone in the Premier League as they prepare to play Leicester City at home on Friday.