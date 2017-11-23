Arsenal Alerted to January Availability of Inter Star & Euro 2016 Winner

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Joao Mario is being made available for transfer by Italian giants Internazionale, with Arsenal reportedly eyeing a surprise move for the midfielder during the January transfer window.

The Portugal international only joined the Nerazzurri 18 months ago in a £40m deal from Sporting CP, but has found establishing himself as a first team regular challenging at the San Siro.


Italian football website Tuttosport reports Inter are willing to accept a reduced bid of £26m for the 24-year-old midfielder, who is no longer in manager Luciano Spalletti's plans after the club's impressive start to this season's Serie A campaign. 

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Inter remain undefeated and second, two points adrift of current leaders Napoli.

Euro 2016 winner Mario has made a total of 39 appearances for Inter, but managed just three starts in Serie A this season.  It is understood he would consider a move to England, to secure more regular football.

Portugal have qualified for next summer's World Cup in Russia and Mario recognises he needs to be playing regularly and at a high standard to prove to national coach Fernando Santos that he deserves to be selected for the country's final squad. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters