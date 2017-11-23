Arsenal Alerted to January Availability of Inter Star & Euro 2016 Winner

Joao Mario is being made available for transfer by Italian giants Internazionale, with Arsenal reportedly eyeing a surprise move for the midfielder during the January transfer window.

The Portugal international only joined the Nerazzurri 18 months ago in a £40m deal from Sporting CP, but has found establishing himself as a first team regular challenging at the San Siro.





Italian football website Tuttosport reports Inter are willing to accept a reduced bid of £26m for the 24-year-old midfielder, who is no longer in manager Luciano Spalletti's plans after the club's impressive start to this season's Serie A campaign.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Inter remain undefeated and second, two points adrift of current leaders Napoli.

Euro 2016 winner Mario has made a total of 39 appearances for Inter, but managed just three starts in Serie A this season. It is understood he would consider a move to England, to secure more regular football.

Portugal have qualified for next summer's World Cup in Russia and Mario recognises he needs to be playing regularly and at a high standard to prove to national coach Fernando Santos that he deserves to be selected for the country's final squad.