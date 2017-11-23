Arsenal Defender Claims Key Men Sanchez & Ozil Will Stay Until End of the Season

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

While Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil's Arsenal contracts expire at the end of this season, teammate Nacho Monreal believes that the pair are still very much committed to the club even though their careers may seem destined to continue away from the Emirates. 

With Arsenal's hierarchy desperately trying to secure the pair's long term futures, they still could both conceivably leave for nothing come July.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

As quoted by Sun Sport the Spanish international said: “The feeling is that they will continue. At no time have we talked about the possibility of them leaving. Not at all.

"They are committed to the group and we will see what happens.I can't say much about it. It does not depend on me. The situation is clear. They are two vital players for Arsenal. They are two players who end their contracts at the end of the season."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

While Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester United had been linked, It has been strongly rumoured that Ozil is bound for Barcelona in the forthcoming transfer window for a fee in the region of £20m. 

However, there are reports from Spain that a selection of the Barca board are unsure of whether the German World Cup winner is the right type of character for the club. 

Chilean international Sanchez is still very much a target for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City despite their failed £60m deadline day move in August. Their interest has not diminished in the talented striker and a renewed attempt is expected in January to prise him away. 

There still seems a glimmer of hope for Arsenal supporters that these two vital players could remain, but developments over the next few months could be the deciding factor.

