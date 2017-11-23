Arsenal's Prospective Mesut Ozil Replacement Set to Snub Gunners for Barcelona According to Report

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Arsenal’s transfer plans have been dealt a huge blow after Leon Goretzka has apparently decided to sign for Barcelona.

The Schalke 04 star has been noted by many as a potential replacement for contract rebel Mesut Ozil, whose current deal runs out at the end of the season.

Goretzka is also running into the last six months of his contract and the 22-year-old will be able to discuss potential moves in the summer, meaning he would leave Schalke for nothing.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern Munich have all shown interest in the German international, but Schalke have refused to give up hope of keeping him at the club and have tabled a number of improved contracts.

However, the Daily Mirror now says that Goretzka has made his mind up and wants to sign for Barcelona when his current deal expires.

They report that Goretzka has already started talks with the Catalan club preparing for his move in the summer.

Should this deal go ahead, it has the potential to upset both Arsenal and Mesut Ozil, with Barcelona one of Ozil’s favoured destinations. It is highly unlikely that Barcelona would want to sign two very similar players at the same time.

The proposed deal could also have major ramifications for Liverpool - also in the running for Gortezka - who may be able to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho, should Barcelona look elsewhere for deals.

