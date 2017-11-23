Assessing Liverpool's Champions League Fate Should They Finish First or Second in Group E

As Liverpool relinquished a three goal lead over Sevilla on Tuesday, their progression through to the Champions League knock-out stages took a turn, but with just one group game remaining, the Reds now know exactly what they need to do in a fortnights time.

Currently atop of their respective group, Liverpool require a win or a draw against Spartak Moscow at Anfield to secure their place in the next round, whilst a defeat would likely see them drop to the Europa League - that is with an assumption that Sevilla will be victorious against Maribor.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Although securing their place in the next round for the first time in nine seasons will be a success in its own right, the difference between finishing first or second in the group could prove decisive in how far Jurgen Klopp's men go in the competition.

A win against Spartak will ensure Liverpool finish top of Group E, as will a draw so long as Sevilla are unable to clinch three points against Maribor.

However, if Liverpool were to finish top of their group they would be a seeded team against one of the other seven group runners-ups, whilst also receiving the advantage of playing the second leg at home - offering a chance at a more favourable draw.

Although the final group standings are yet to be determined, if the Reds were to finish top of their group they could potentially face the likes of Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich, Roma or Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Basel, Napoli, Porto or Leipzig, or even reigning champions Real Madrid.





Whereas, a second place finish is slightly more restrictive as the Reds cannot be drawn against a fellow English side - who all currently sit atop of their groups. It means that if these standings don't change Liverpool could be drawn against, PSG or Bayern Munich, Roma, Barcelona or Besiktas.

As the competition pits the best of Europe against one another, no draw is likely to be an easy one, but Liverpool (if they qualify) - like the rest of the clubs - will have to wait until December 11 to know their fate.