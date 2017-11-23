Everton Dealt Blow in Rangnick Pursuit as Leipzig Sporting Director Closes in on New Deal

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Everton's potential approach for Ralf Rangnick has been nipped in the bud before even getting off the ground, according to reports in Germany.

The Toffees were touted with making a move for RB Leipzig's sporting director on Thursday morning as they continue to look for a new manager to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman.

However, Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff told SportBild that his side were on the verge of agreeing a new deal with Rangnick that would tie him down to his current position in the long-term - a factor which would leave Everton scrambling for yet another top target after they moved on from former number one choice Marco Silva.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Mintzlaff said: "We expect to extend the contract ahead of schedule this week. Ralf Rangnick is the sportive engine of our club and therefore also elementary for our future development.

"It was less about financial or maturity issues, but rather about which direction RB Leipzig continues to take.

"Since we have 100 per cent the same ideas, we want to continue the same: make even more stars out of jewels, stay attractive in all areas of the club and continue to grow organically."

The press in the UK had claimed that Rangnick was on Everton's radar after they decided not to continue their pursuit of Watford boss Silva following two failed attempts to prise him from Hertforshire.

The 59-year-old has not held a managerial position since 2011 with Schalke, and has never managed outside of his homeland either.

However, that did not prevent the media from installing Rangnick - ironically touted as a potential Blues boss after Roberto Martinez was sacked in early 2016 - as the Premier League side's new favourite to land the vacant hot seat at Goodison Park.

Evertonians have grown frustrated at the slow approach to appointing a new senior manager, with their club having taken five weeks thus far to pinpoint Koeman's successor.

Temporary boss David Unsworth will lead his team out for the sixth match in a row for the Europa League dead rubber match against Atalanta, and will likely be at the helm for league clashes against Southampton and West Ham in the next week as the club's search continues.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters