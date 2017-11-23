Gary Cahill Claims David Luiz Can Serve as Perfect Role Model for Impressive Blues Youngster

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has backed David Luiz to become a role model and mentor for young defender Andreas Christensen.

The Dane has started the club's last two games against West Brom and Manchester United and looked very solid as part of a back three.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

He was replaced by Antonio Rudiger for the Champions League game with Qarabag on Wednesday, but is expected to be recalled by Antonio Conte to the crunch Premier League match with Liverpool on Saturday evening - and will be hoping to help the club to a fourth straight clean sheet.

Luiz, who was recently dropped by Conte after his display against Roma, was was recalled to the starting XI against the Azerbaijani outfit, and Cahill thinks that even though the pair are in direct competition for places now, the Brazilian can serve as a role model for Christensen.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by the Independent: "David came back in and performed well. Andreas is a younger version of him if you like. I feel like David can offer Andreas a lot of help in his progression.

"He has been there and done it at the top, top level, he has won many trophies.

"David is a very experienced defender and Andreas' attributes are very similar. I feel that he [Luiz] can advise him tremendously and he has done up until now."

