Leicester City Chasing English MLS Star With January Deal a Possibility

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Premier League side Leicester City are reportedly chasing New York City FC star Jack Harrison, with the Foxes hoping to complete the deal in the upcoming January transfer window.

Several clubs in the Premier League, which include Everton and Brighton, are said to be interested in the Englishman, but according to Calciomercato, the Foxes are the favourites to sign the player with a move in the new year possible.


Harrison was recently called up to the England Under-21s after impressing for Patrick Vieira's side in the MLS. Harrison famously paid his own airfare back from New York on receiving his first call-up to the England squad. 

Harrison began his career at Manchester United before moving to the US when he was 14 years old. The youngster is valued at £6m, which is a bargain in this day and age. 

If Leicester were to make a move for the 21-year-old, the outcome of the deal would rely on Premier League leaders Manchester City. New York City is the sister club of the Manchester club, and therefore they have the power to bring the player to Manchester regardless of other negotiations.

Harrison's main strengths are dribbling with the ball and playing quickly, which makes him a perfect player for Leicester, if he was to join the Foxes.

For a winger, 10 goals and three assists in 36 MLS games makes for good reading, with the only question being whether the player can replicate this type of form in England's top flight.

