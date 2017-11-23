Liverpool Fans Lash Out as Alberto Moreno Offers His Comments on Collapse Against Sevilla

November 23, 2017

What was looking to be a comfortable victory for Liverpool against Sevilla on Tuesday was then turned on its head after half-time, as the Andalusian outfit capitalised on the Reds capitulation to tie the game at 3-3 having been three goals down.

As Liverpool fans searched for answers, left-back Alberto Moreno was in the direct firing line as 

the left-back was the guilty party who conceded a cheap free-kick which led to Sevilla's first, and then a reckless foul in the penalty box which secured their second.

The 25-year-old was then withdrawn from proceedings by Jurgen Klopp, but it did not stop the Spaniard from deconstructing the performance, much to obvious anger of Liverpool fans on social media.

Despite being one of Liverpool's most improved performers so far this season, Moreno's performance against his former club proved he is still defensively frail. 

After the game Moreno told Onda Cero radio: “We threw away three points. We were already through to the next round, but it was not to be. We knew that even with a 3-0 advantage it was going to be complicated, and that was the case.

“We had spoken at half-time about how with a 3-0 lead we still had to be careful. More than that [Sevilla playing well], it was a case of how awful we were and how many mistakes we made at the back. They didn’t stop attacking in the second half — but we came out half asleep.”


A brave move by the Spaniard, as he most certainly felt the wrath of a host of frustrated and disappointed Liverpool fans, and here is a glimpse of what they said on social media...

