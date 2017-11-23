Man City Veteran Yaya Toure Insists He Is Happy Fulfilling New Bit-Part Role This Season

Manchester City's Yaya Toure has insisted he is content with playing a reduced role for the club this season, and will do all he can to support the team.

The 34-year-old has been one of the finest midfielders to have ever graced the Premier League, and has been key to City's successes in recent years, but has had to step aside from a starting role for this season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola seems relatively settled on the midfield trio of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Fernandinho, with the latter having excelled in Toure's most likely role of holding midfield.

The Ivorian signed a one-year extension at the end of last season and supposedly took a pay cut to remain on the books at the Etihad, and likely knew his status as a guaranteed starter was to fizzle out.

We had to be patient but we got the win! Let’s continue to keep this going 🙌🏾 #ComeOnCity pic.twitter.com/y8Xp5vLvLz — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) November 22, 2017

As quoted by the Independent, Toure said: "You want me to play? Tell the manager. Look at my face; do you think I am frustrated? Am I enjoying? Of course. [If] I am frustrated... I would say to the manager 'I don't want to be on the bench and I want to go home."

It seems though that when the former Barcelona man comes into the side, as he did from the start against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday, he can be called upon to do a job.

City are currently on an impressive 17-game winning streak, but a realistic Toure added: "We are in good form, (but) when I see Juventus, or Real Madrid, Barcelona - all these teams, we've got to be stronger and better.

"Statistics mean nothing, and we have to play against them and see where we are."