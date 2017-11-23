Man City Veteran Yaya Toure Insists He Is Happy Fulfilling New Bit-Part Role This Season

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Manchester City's Yaya Toure has insisted he is content with playing a reduced role for the club this season, and will do all he can to support the team.

The 34-year-old has been one of the finest midfielders to have ever graced the Premier League, and has been key to City's successes in recent years, but has had to step aside from a starting role for this season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola seems relatively settled on the midfield trio of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Fernandinho, with the latter having excelled in Toure's most likely role of holding midfield.

The Ivorian signed a one-year extension at the end of last season and supposedly took a pay cut to remain on the books at the Etihad, and likely knew his status as a guaranteed starter was to fizzle out.

As quoted by the Independent, Toure said: "You want me to play? Tell the manager. Look at my face; do you think I am frustrated? Am I enjoying? Of course. [If] I am frustrated... I would say to the manager 'I don't want to be on the bench and I want to go home."

It seems though that when the former Barcelona man comes into the side, as he did from the start against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday, he can be called upon to do a job.

City are currently on an impressive 17-game winning streak, but a realistic Toure added: "We are in good form, (but) when I see Juventus, or Real Madrid, Barcelona - all these teams, we've got to be stronger and better. 

"Statistics mean nothing, and we have to play against them and see where we are."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters