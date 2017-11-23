Manchester City & PSG Set to Do Battle for Alexis Sanchez's Signature in January

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

It seems that Manchester City could be rivalled in their attempt to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the winter transfer window, as French giants Paris Saint-Germain look to re-ignite the bidding war. 

Premier League leaders City had been red-hot favourites to sign the Chilean international, who is on course to be out of contract at the end of the season, Sanchez could leave for nothing come July after singing from Barcelona for £35m.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Reported in Mirror Football the Parisian club have reignited their interest in Sanchez and may have to make a move in January if they want to jump ahead of the Citizens in the race for his signature.

City boss Pep Guardiola is desperate for a reunion with the striker, who played for him at Barcelona, and the table-topping Mancunians were prepared to wait until the summer to get their man on a free transfer. Although the interest from PSG, could force City to act earlier than previously anticipated. 

It is understood that PSG have already been in contact with the Chilean's representatives, and he would be another massive addition to their incredibly talented squad. 

The French club also believe the added attraction of moving to Paris from similarly cosmopolitan London could be significant in beating their Manchester rivals to his capture.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

With his contract talks with Arsenal now stalled, Sanchez is desperate to win trophies. With Chile’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year this may also make him  more determined than ever to sign for a club that will be challenging for major honours. 


Despite playing for Arsenal in the Europa League, he will be eligible to play for a team in the knock-out stages of the Champions League which applies to both clubs who have already comfortably progressed through their respective groups. 

The fact German playmaker Mesut Ozil also looks set to leave the Emirates, a huge January offer for Sanchez may appeal rather than having to face losing both of these influential players for nothing come the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters