Manchester City & PSG Set to Do Battle for Alexis Sanchez's Signature in January

It seems that Manchester City could be rivalled in their attempt to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the winter transfer window, as French giants Paris Saint-Germain look to re-ignite the bidding war.

Premier League leaders City had been red-hot favourites to sign the Chilean international, who is on course to be out of contract at the end of the season, Sanchez could leave for nothing come July after singing from Barcelona for £35m.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Reported in Mirror Football the Parisian club have reignited their interest in Sanchez and may have to make a move in January if they want to jump ahead of the Citizens in the race for his signature.

City boss Pep Guardiola is desperate for a reunion with the striker, who played for him at Barcelona, and the table-topping Mancunians were prepared to wait until the summer to get their man on a free transfer. Although the interest from PSG, could force City to act earlier than previously anticipated.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez set for January transfer tug-of-war as Manchester City face revived competition from PSGhttps://t.co/JAydqoS89z pic.twitter.com/S152tf6prb — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 23, 2017

It is understood that PSG have already been in contact with the Chilean's representatives, and he would be another massive addition to their incredibly talented squad.

The French club also believe the added attraction of moving to Paris from similarly cosmopolitan London could be significant in beating their Manchester rivals to his capture.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

With his contract talks with Arsenal now stalled, Sanchez is desperate to win trophies. With Chile’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year this may also make him more determined than ever to sign for a club that will be challenging for major honours.





Despite playing for Arsenal in the Europa League, he will be eligible to play for a team in the knock-out stages of the Champions League which applies to both clubs who have already comfortably progressed through their respective groups.

The fact German playmaker Mesut Ozil also looks set to leave the Emirates, a huge January offer for Sanchez may appeal rather than having to face losing both of these influential players for nothing come the end of the season.