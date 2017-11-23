Massimiliano Allegri Praises Juventus Defensive Structure Following Barcelona Stalemate

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Juventus' Champions League hopes now rest on their trip to Olympiacos next month after failing to break down Group D toppers Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday evening. 

The Serie A giants produced very little in front of goal against their Spanish opponents. However, they showed the defensive grit and organisation that has been missing from their game in recent weeks. 

Boss Massimiliano Allegri was left both pleased and impressed with how his side handled the attacking prowess of the Catalonians, and the 50-year-old praised his players following the tough night in Turin. 

“The boys did really well”, the Italian told the club's official website following the stalemate. 

“When you play games like this, everyone needs to defend. They worked well when not in possession and we made it difficult for Barcelona to play through our defence.

“This means we’ve done well and we need to kick on from here. Today, I was more interested in the performance than the result, because in Genoa we conceded goals that Juve cannot concede.

“Tonight, faced with some extraordinary players, we maintained a very high level of focus and they didn’t hurt us. When Juve defend like that, it’s very tough to score.

“It was a really good game from a tactical perspective and our first 0-0 of the season. We found some space in the first half but struggled a bit in the second, though we did manage to create some chances through Douglas Costa and [Paulo] Dybala.

“It’s an important point and means we’ll go to Athens knowing a draw may not be enough and that we need to win.”

