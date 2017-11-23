Matteo Darmian on Serie A Trio's Radar Ahead of Possible Manchester United Departure

Matteo Darmian is being monitored by three Serie A giants after reports in Italy claimed the full-back could head back to his homeland.

The Manchester United defender has often been tipped to return to the continent after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and Football Italia has now alleged that such a move could soon come to fruition.

Juventus, Napoli and Roma are all thought to harbour ambitions over prising Darmian away from the Premier League to bolster their respective defensive ranks with I Bianconeri and I Ciucciarelli both requiring a new full-back for varying reasons.

Juve are on the look out for a long-term replacement to current star Stephen Leichsteiner, whose contract in Turin will expire next June.

Napoli, meanwhile, were hit with the news that Faouzi Ghoulam will miss a huge portion of the season after he picked up a cruciate knee ligament injury in the 4-2 Champions League defeat to Manchester City on 1st November.

Both clubs would therefore benefit from bringing Darmian back to Serie A, but Roma's growing interest in the Italy international could end up making the tussle a three-way battle - something that United would want to encourage to try and get as much cash as possible for the out-of-favour right-back.

After the obvious (Falcao - although I guess worth a gamble. And Di Maria), Matteo Darmian comfortably the worst LVG signing. Can't imagine he'll last much longer. One of the worst United full-backs in years. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) November 23, 2017

Darmian has only started two top flight matches under Jose Mourinho this season and is only under contract in the north west until June 2019.

He has made nine appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, but was criticised by fans and the media for being at fault for the last-gasp goal United conceded in their 1-0 defeat to Basel on Wednesday.

That mistake is unlikely to put him back in Mourinho's good books and, with the likes of Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia standing in his way in both full-back positions, the 27-year-old may opt to cut his ties with United and gain first-team football elsewhere.