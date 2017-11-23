Paul Merson Questions Newcastle Manager Rafael Benitez Over Mitrovic Absence

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has questioned Rafael Benitez' Newcastle team selection, claiming that Aleksandar Mitrovic should be being played alongside  Dwight Gayle.

Mitroivic has played just 49 minutes of Premier League football this season, with former Stoke striker Joselu, signed from The Potters for £5m in the summer, taking his place. But with the Benitez' side having found the net just eleven times in twelve league games, Merson has claimed that Mitrovic could be a more suitable partner for Gayle.


Ahead of Newcastle's match at home to Watford in Saturday, Merson wrote in his predictions for Sky Sports: "I don't really see much up front for Newcastle.

"I'm not sure why Rafa Benitez doesn't play Mitrovic more. He's a presence and can put himself about. I think Dwight Gayle maybe needs someone beside him to bully people, and then hit them with his pace."


Despite his limited playing time, Mitrovic does have a league goal to his name this season, having scored in August's 3-0 win over West Ham at St James Park, while Joselu is the club's top scorer with just two league goals this season.

After Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford made it three league defeats in a row for Newcastle, Benitez' side will be looking to end that run at home to Watford at the weekend.

