Tottenham Confirm Senior Duo Will Remain Sidelined Through Injury for West Brom Clash

Tottenham have confirmed that Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld will both miss the club's next Premier League game against managerless West Brom.

The club took to their official Twitter account to inform supporters that the duo are both still sidelined with their respective injuries and will not make the Wembley game on Sunday.

Alex Menendez/GettyImages

Alderweireld has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury against Real Madrid at the start of November, while Wanyama has been absent since August with a more serious knee injury.

It is though that the pair aren't too far off returning to first team training, but the West Brom game is simply too soon, which is a blow for the side.

Spurs are hoping to bounce back from a damaging defeat last time out to Arsenal. The Gunners were impressive last weekend at the Emirates and seriously dented their neighbours' fading title credentials.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were victorious against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek though, and will be hoping to build on that result.

Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez will likely continue as a pair at centre-back, and Harry Winks will probably keep his place alongside Eric Dier in midfield.

