Watford's Zeegelaar Happy to Finally Play Despite Getting Whacked in the Face 20 Seconds Into Debut

Marvin Zeegelaar's Premier League experience perhaps isn't going the way he he imagined.

The left-back, who signed for Watford from Sporting CP on deadline day, only made his first appearance for the Hornets during their 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday; and it was a bit of a painful introduction.

💬 | “All the guys were telling me 'welcome to English football'.” 🤕



See what #watfordfc's Marvin Zeegelaar had to say on a typical introduction to the @premierleague ⬇️https://t.co/3jzdcm2Ais pic.twitter.com/oG8vRoK09j — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) November 23, 2017

A mere 20 seconds into his debut, the Dutchman was treated to a harsh welcome in the form of Andy Carroll's elbow, which unfortunately crashed into his face.

He was able to go on for the remainder of the game after a bit of treatment and the traditional insertion of tissue up his nostrils. And speaking to Watford's official website, he admitted that the blow was a very unpleasant surprise.

“It doesn’t feel very nice, it was the first 20 seconds,” he said. “All the guys were telling me 'welcome to the English football' and 'welcome to the Premier League' so it was a good introduction.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“It was nice to play, I haven’t played in a long time so it was good to be on the pitch again and play and of course with a win it’s even better.

“I hope I can continue playing more games and for that I have to train everyday very hard because the competition is difficult.”

Zeegelaar will hope that his performance, which was quite impressive, will earn him regular game time. But he seems to have the team in mind at the moment, and believes that they can continue in their rich form.

“We’re always confident," he added. "The next few games we’re going to try and build on what we have and let’s hope we can go on another good run.”