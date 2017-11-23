West Ham vs Leicester Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Prediction & More

David Moyes will be looking for his first points as West Ham manager in his first home game in charge when they face Leicester at the London Stadium on Friday night. The Foxes are hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City last weekend which was their first reverse under Claude Puel.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash.

Classic Encounter

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Leicester won on their first visit to the London Stadium in March and also on their final visit to Upton Park in August 2015. Both sides had impressive opening day wins with West Ham winning at Arsenal and they began their final season at their famous old home with high expectations.

Leicester though were writing the first chapter of an extraordinary title winning campaign and goals from Riyad Mahrez and Shinji Okazaki had them 2-0 up at the break. Dimitri Payet pulled a goal back, his first for the Hammers, but they would have Adrian sent off as Leicester took the points back to the East Midlands.

Recent Form

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

A 4-1 home defeat to Liverpool before the international break spelt the end for manager Slaven Bilic. The Hammers have the worst defence in the Premier League with 25 goals conceded in 12 games, including 10 in the last four home games. David Moyes' first game in charge ended in a 2-0 defeat to Watford last weekend.

Leicester have one win, one draw and one defeat since Claude Puel took over from Craig Shakespeare. The Foxes were not disgraced though in their 2-0 loss to Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. Leicester's sole away win this season came while caretaker Michael Appleton was in charge, a 2-1 win over Swansea.

Key Battle





Andy Carroll vs Wes Morgan/Harry Maguire

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Andy Carroll is yet to score this season and if West Ham are to get themselves out of trouble, he is going to be important to them. He will come up against a new centre back partnership but one that is gone well for Leicester this season.

Morgan is slowing getting back towards the sort of form he showed during the 2015-16 season while Maguire's form earned him a call up to the recent England squad.

Prediction

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

There have been plenty of goals at the London Stadium so far this season and that could well continue on Friday night. Leicester will be confident given their recent record against West Ham but David Moyes will hope to get his side fired up in front of their passionate and expectant supporters. A draw could be on the cards.





Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Leicester City