AC Milan Boss Vincenzo Montella Switches Focus to Serie A After Topping Europa League Group

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella instantly switched the focus back to improving his side's domestic form after they topped Europa League Group D with an emphatic 5-1 win against Austria Vienna.

The Rossoneri repeated the result of the away fixture, with both young strikers Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone scoring braces.

Speaking to Sky Italia on the importance of maintaining focus on the league, Montella said: "Qualification top of the group was the minimum objective, we achieved it, and now we turn our focus to making up lost ground in Serie A.

"Milan are in the process of gaining the right mentality, but unfortunately we were improving right as we came across sides like Juventus and Napoli, who are ahead of us right now.

"I have clear ideas on the players at my disposal and what they can give us. Now I want to focus on Serie A, because this squad deserves more than it has achieved so far, considering the performances."

Milan went 1-0 down on the night after mistakes from Gianluigi Donnarumma and Leonardo Bonucci gave Christoph Monschein the opportunity to fill Austrian dreams with hope.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite being disappointed not to keep a clean sheet, Montella was impressed with the way his team bounced back from behind.

"The thing I liked the most was that the team didn’t lose its head after going behind. It didn’t get too frenetic in a difficult moment for our season and that gives me the confidence the team believes in what it is doing.

"Obviously, what I didn’t like was the lack of consistent tempo and aggression throughout the 90 minutes."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

AC Milan travel to Rijeka in a fortnight knowing their place in the knockout stage has already been booked.

Montella said: "It was an extremely positive evening and we will honour the final game in the Europa League group phase, as that is what our history demands."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters