AC Milan Boss Vincenzo Montella Switches Focus to Serie A After Topping Europa League Group

AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella instantly switched the focus back to improving his side's domestic form after they topped Europa League Group D with an emphatic 5-1 win against Austria Vienna.

The Rossoneri repeated the result of the away fixture, with both young strikers Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone scoring braces.

Speaking to Sky Italia on the importance of maintaining focus on the league, Montella said: "Qualification top of the group was the minimum objective, we achieved it, and now we turn our focus to making up lost ground in Serie A.

Mission accomplished, Rossoneri! 🔴⚫️

We're through to the next #UEL round as group leaders! Read the match report: https://t.co/MNmz67a709

Missione compiuta! 🔴⚫️

Avanziamo al prossimo turno da primi! Leggi il report di #AUSACM: https://t.co/82w9h04Ecj pic.twitter.com/VYm4JwjkvC — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 23, 2017

"Milan are in the process of gaining the right mentality, but unfortunately we were improving right as we came across sides like Juventus and Napoli, who are ahead of us right now.

"I have clear ideas on the players at my disposal and what they can give us. Now I want to focus on Serie A, because this squad deserves more than it has achieved so far, considering the performances."

Milan went 1-0 down on the night after mistakes from Gianluigi Donnarumma and Leonardo Bonucci gave Christoph Monschein the opportunity to fill Austrian dreams with hope.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite being disappointed not to keep a clean sheet, Montella was impressed with the way his team bounced back from behind.

"The thing I liked the most was that the team didn’t lose its head after going behind. It didn’t get too frenetic in a difficult moment for our season and that gives me the confidence the team believes in what it is doing.

"Obviously, what I didn’t like was the lack of consistent tempo and aggression throughout the 90 minutes."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

AC Milan travel to Rijeka in a fortnight knowing their place in the knockout stage has already been booked.

Montella said: "It was an extremely positive evening and we will honour the final game in the Europa League group phase, as that is what our history demands."