AC Milan Legend Kaka Hints at Possible Job With Rossoneri After Emotional Return to San Siro

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

AC Milan fans were happier than ever when they saw one of the most legendary and beloved players in the club's history return to San Siro stadium on Thursday night. 

Brazilian playmaker Ricardo Kaka has made an emotional comeback to Milan after retiring from football earlier this year, and has been treated by club and supporters like a true hero. 

In a moving moment, he was largely applauded when given AC Milan's number 22 jersey during the half-time break of the Rossoneri's 5-1 win against FK Austria-Wiendur, which secured their qualification to the last 32 stage in Europa League.

Now he's given his fans a further reason to hail him as he admitted to being considering a job at the Rossoneri club.

"I need to sort out my personal situation first," he told Sky Sport Italia. "I've given myself a few months to decide what I need to do. 

"I did not want to decide before the end of the season and I want to make up my mind with calm. Then, if I do decide to stop playing, I will consider my future."

As he walked in the centre of Milan near the balcony where he presented his Balon d'Or in 2007, he said: "Certainly Milan are a possibility, especially now the doors are open for me. My relationship with this club is excellent. It's an indescribable emotion for me to be here in Milan these days, I can't explain it.

"I'm loving being in the city and it's bringing back lots of memories of my life and my career. It's hard to explain."

Joining the board would certainly boost the club's confidence and couldn't be of any damage for fans and players, who are looking for a leader during this difficult moment. 

"The fans need to stay by Milan's side," he said. "The club is new now and in a new situation and we need to support and believe in them. Of course, everybody wants to see Milan winning in Italy and in Europe. They have a good young team."

