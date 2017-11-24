Antoine Griezmann's Former Agent Insists Frenchman's Time Is Up at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann's former agent Eric Olhat has stated he believes that the Frenchman's time in the Spanish capital is coming to an end, insisting current form and recent crowd reactions could well be the catalyst for his exit from the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 26-year-old had been hotly tipped to depart Atleti over the summer, with Premier League club Manchester United the expected destination.





However, amidst the club's transfer ban, Griezmann stuck by the outfit that helped him reach stardom and devoted his future by signing a new contract.

Since that point Griezmann has endured a disappointing run of form, netting just four goals in 15 matches for Atleti across all competitions.

Olhat has recognised his ex-client's dip, and has stated he believes it could well be the time to call it a day in Madrid and look elsewhere for a more refreshing challenge.

"It’s a complicated situation for him but it feels like the end", the France international's former agent told home country news outlet L'Equipe, as quoted by Goal. "I know him very well and we are still close, but to see him play at the level he has for much of this season means something is not right.

"Ok, he can change his mind of course and in football nothing is certain, but this feels like the end of his chapter with Atleti."

Griezmann managed to finally find himself back amongst the goals during his side's 2-0 Champions League win over Roma in midweek, the first in his last eight attempts.

However, during that barren spell the Atleti faithful were not exactly supportive of their man, with the 26-year-old subjected to boos and jeers as he was replaced in the Madrid derby last weekend.

"He is very emotional, I am sure he took this poorly", Olhat added. "He is a player who gives his all and doesn't try to cheat anyone even if he has a bad day. The attitude of the fans will have hurt him, even if he says otherwise."