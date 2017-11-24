Antonio Conte Highlights Five Liverpool Players His Chelsea Side Need to be Wary of This Weekend

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has name-checked five Liverpool players his side must watch out for when the two sides meet this weekend.

The Blues sit in third place, three points above their opponents who find themselves in fifth. And ahead of the game, the Italian has claimed that his side must be extra careful of "very dangerous" Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been on fire since his switch to Anfield last summer, topping the league scoring charts with nine thus far. His electric performances have dug the Reds out of some tricky situations of late, and if he keeps up his form he is on course to finish top scorer for the season.

14 - Mohamed Salah has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Liverpool in 2017/18; the most of any @premierleague player. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/rEokqmG01k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

Salah flopped during his time at Chelsea, and he will be hoping to show them exactly what they're missing.

Speaking in his press conference before the match, Conte has discusses Salah's time at the club, and the remaining four players his side must keep an eye out for.

“He was very young and I think now he developed a lot,” Conte said.

“Salah is a good player and is very dangerous. He’s a technical player, but at the same time is very fast, very strong, very good in one v one.

“Also he’s very good to finish. We must pay great attention, but not only to Salah, also to [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino, [Philippe] Coutinho and [Daniel] Sturridge."

A win for the Reds would see them go level on points with their opponents, and Klopp's side will be looking to get their disappointment in Sevilla out of their system.