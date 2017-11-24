Chelsea Star Willian Eyes Stamford Bridge Exit While Antonio Conte Remains in Charge

Chelsea attacker Willian is said to be eyeing up an exit from Stamford Bridge in the coming months unless either his game time is increased significantly or boss Antonia Conte departs the club, according to his home country news outlet UOL.

The 29-year-old has made just six starts in the Premier League this season, with the same amount coming from the substitutes' bench, and the lack of opportunity seems now to be weighing heavy on the speedy winger.

Willian increasing the level of his performances so we can get a good offer for him in January, what a man — Brian (@BRlANFC) November 22, 2017

It is reported that the Brazil international is willing to remain in west London should one of two things happen in the immediate future, either he is afforded more chances on the pitch, particularly in big games, or the Italian manager leaves.

A number of rumours have surfaced surrounding the future of Conte, with the relationship between the 48-year-old and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy fractured, if reports are to be believed.

Since Antonio Conte started growing his beard



✅ West Brom 0 - Chelsea 4

✅ Qarabag 0 - Chelsea 4 pic.twitter.com/LYl8mnn4B3 — Chelsea FC Fan Club (@ConteBlueArmy) November 22, 2017

It is believed both Serie A under performers AC Milan and the Italian national side have shown interest in hiring and re-hiring the Chelsea boss respectively, with the former central midfielder's demeanour lacking a certain spark compared to that of 12 months ago.

It is believed that should Willian decide to leave the Blues there would be a whole host of clubs ready in waiting for the attacking-minded creator and finisher, as he proved by being involved in all four of his side's goals in their Champions League victory over Qarabag on Wednesday.

✅ 200 Chelsea appearances

✅ Two goals

✅ Man of the match



Well played, @willianborges88! 👏 pic.twitter.com/4Kc2ytL9Pg — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 23, 2017

Fellow Premier League rivals Manchester United are one outfit in particular who have been linked with interest, with former manager Jose Mourinho coaxing ex-Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic to Old Trafford over the summer.

However, the Brazilian is said to be the ultimate professional, and will not let his discontent stand in the way of his performance levels, as proven midweek.

But if he plays no part in the west Londoners upcoming clash with Liverpool on Saturday, it could well seal the deal for him to call an end to his time at Chelsea, unless of course Conte exits first.