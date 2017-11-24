Chelsea Target Arturo Vidal Keen on Switch Back to Serie A in January

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Chelsea fans may never have the chance to see Chilean star Arturo Vidal wear their Blue shirt, after the Chilean reportedly confirmed his preference to return to Italy with Internazionale. 

Vidal had been one of Antonio Conte's long-term targets, as the Italian, who coached him for three years at Juventus, has always admired him and has reportedly often tried to bring him to London. 

However, the Gazzetta dello Sport argues that the Chilean may be more keen on returning to Serie A than on playing in the Premier League. Vidal's agent, Gazzetta reports, has already held talks with Inter Milan, as he claimed that his client has "maximum willingness" to play for the Nerazzurri. 

The 30-year-old was close to departing from his Bundesliga side earlier this summer, but eventually chose to remain. 

Inter are determined to secure him as the January transfer window approaches, while they have also set eyes on Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, Paris Saint-Germain outcast Pastore and Brazilian midfielder Ramires, as Luciano Spalletti intends to deepen his squad ahead of a title challenge.

The Nerazzurri are enjoying a more positive season than many expected, as they sit second in the league table and are yet to be defeated in Serie A. 

Despite the good performances, however, manager Spalletti wants more players at his disposal.

Chelsea boss Conte, meanwhile, also wants to bolster his midfield - despite signing both Danny Drinkwater and Tiémoué Bakayoko in the summer - and is on the lookout for another experienced star to couple with N'Golo Kante in the Chelsea engine room. 

However it seems that the Premier League champions will have to come up with a particularly good offer if they aim to sign Vidal, ahead of his preferred destination of Milan.

