Daniel Sturridge Set to Be Offered Escape Route From Anfield Bench With AC Milan

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could be offered the chance to leave England for Italy, after having almost spent five years on Merseyside.

Moving from Chelsea to Liverpool for £13.5m in the 2013 January window, Sturridge proved to be a prolific forward in his early days on Merseyside, most famously linking up with Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling to score 21 Premier League goals in the 2013/14 campaign.

However, in recent years the 28-year-old has struggled for fitness and has fallen down the Anfield pecking order behind Roberto Firmino.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to the Guardian's transfer rumours roundup, AC Milan have registered their interest in Sturridge, as summer signings Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva has failed to make much of an impact at San Siro thus far.

Despite spending around £200m this summer, Vicenzo Montella's side have struggled for goals, particularly compared to league frontrunners Napoli and Juventus.

Having scored 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool in just 97 appearances, Sturridge averages a goal every two games. However, Roberto Firmino's importance to the side has seen Sturridge's role restricted to a rotation player and impact sub - as demonstrated by his goals against Huddersfield and Maribor recently.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant that Sturridge remains important to the squad and that he won't be sold, recently saying: "I can imagine actually that a player with these qualities is not happy he is not starting all the time.





"I really can imagine that. But that’s all. At the moment we need all our players.”





While Klopp isn't willing to let Sturridge go, he will want to make an impression on Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

"Fitness will always remain a question for the striker, under Klopp's tenure, Sturridge has only started three games in a row twice.