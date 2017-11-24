Eden Hazard Speaks of 'Admiration' for Real Madrid as He Discusses Chelsea Future

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has stated that he will wait until the end of the season to review his future after continued speculation linking the player with Real Madrid, a club he has no qualms admitting that carries great 'admiration' for.

Hazard certainly isn't openly pushing to leave Stamford Bridge, though, and equally wanted to point out that transfer speculation has followed him since he was a young player at Lille. Yet only once has he actually moved clubs, joining Chelsea for £32m in 2012.

"The moment to leave will be when I want to leave," Hazard explained to French broadcaster Canal+.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I want to finish this year and then we will see what happens. Everybody knows the admiration that I have for Real Madrid. But for the moment I am a Blue.

"Each year people say stuff about Eden, and each year I have always stayed at the club. When I was at Lille, people started saying PSG, I stayed at Lille. Chelsea every year I am mentioned with PSG and Real Madrid. If you want to see me go somewhere you need to stop asking me."

Hazard, who has been slowly find his way back to full match sharpness this season after suffering a broken foot at the start of summer, has also long admired Real coach Zinedine Zidane, idolising the Frenchman since his playing days with the club more than a decade ago.

Zidane, however, has been experiencing pressure at the Bernabeu. Despite his remarkable achievements, rumour has it the club is making alternative plans should the disappointing start to the 2017/18 campaign continue and they feel they have no choice but to make a change.