Erik Lamela Could Make Tottenham Comeback Against West Brom After 13-Month Absence

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela could be in line to make his long awaited return to Mauricio Pochettino's first team on Saturday as his side take on West Bromwich Albion, with the Argentine manager insisting they may need someone of his ilk to break down the Baggies. 

The 25-year-old has not featured for Spurs in over a year, with the creator's last appearance coming in the north Londoners' 2-1 away defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup last term. 


A persistent hip injury has seen the attacker go through the toughest spell of his career, with many thinking whilst sidelined that he may never pull on a Lilywhites shirt again. 

However, 13 months to the day following his last outing Lamela looks likely to take to the field again as Tottenham welcome West Brom to Wembley Stadium. 


The player had returned to training last month, but boss Pochettino was wary of re-introducing his undoubtably talented midfielder back into the fold too early. 

"We are waiting because now it is on him to get the right feeling to say: 'I am here to be available if you want, gaffer," the 45-year-old manager told the pre-match press conference, as quoted by The Guardian

Harry Hubbard/GettyImages

"That is now all that we are waiting for. He is training, doing well and now, after one year, it is about how he is feeling."

Against more defensively-minded opposition Spurs have struggled to fully implement their game plan, with both Swansea City and Burnley holding the Champions League side to draws at Wembley this campaign. 

The inability to break down the committed defence of the opposition cost Tottenham vital points on those occasions. However, Pochettino is hoping having Lamela back within his squad may be able to prove the difference. 

"We need to increase our tempo within the games, not players with more pace," the Argentine added. 

"If we're playing against teams like Palace, Swansea or Burnley that are playing a lot deeper, you don't need pace, you need good individual quality one vs. one.

"[You need players] that can break one vs. one, like Lamela. You need good quality and capacity to drive, and an individual like Lamela can bring that quality to the team."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters