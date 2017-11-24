Everton Owner Moshiri Reveals Toffees 'Close' to Appointing New Permanent Boss

Everton are "close" to finally appointing a permanent manager almost six weeks after they sacked Ronald Koeman.

Majority shareholder Farhad Mosiri spoke to close friend and talkSPORT presenter Jim White (via the Liverpool Echo) that the Toffees were almost ready to announce who the successor to Koeman would be.

The British-Iranian businessman and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright have been slammed in some quarters for the slow movement over installing a new boss at Goodison Park, but Moshiri revealed that their search was coming to an end.

He said: "The first priority is to stabilise the club and finalise the appointment of a new manager. We are close. It’s best to say nothing more until a new management team is appointed."

Evertonians have grown increasingly frustrated with their club's pursuit of a new first-team head coach as the weeks have drifted by.

The Blues find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table with just 12 points acquired from 12 league matches, are out of the Carabao Cup and their Europa League campaign has been nothing short of disastrous.

You’d hope that Farhad Moshiri is “close” to appointing a new Everton boss, he’s had enough time to find one!#EFC — Alex Fisher (@alexrdfisher) November 24, 2017

A 5-1 hammering at the hands of Atalanta on Merseyside on Thursday infuriated Blues supporters and appeared to all-but-end temporary manager David Unsworth's chances of being handed the reins until the end of the season at least.

Everton have conducted a wide ranging search for their new gaffer but have either been foiled in their attempts to land key targets or seen potential candidates rule themselves out of the running.

Watford's Marco Silva, Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone and RB Leipzig's Ralf Rangnick have all been on the Toffee's shortlist but none of their respected employers have allowed them to discuss the vacancy at Everton.

Meanwhile, Sam Allardyce and Louis Van Gaal have distanced themselves from the job, and Burnley's Sean Dyche has apparently not been offered the opportunity to sit down and meet Everton's hierarchy.