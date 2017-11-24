Everton's Managerial Search Has Become Farcical & Will See Them Forced Into a Relegation Scrap

Following a string of poor results at the start of the season, the Everton board decided it was the right time to sack Ronald Koeman.

The Dutchman was put under increasing pressure following the transfer dealings that had occurred during the summer, with the club spending the most (£145m) in a single window in their history.

However, the pressure was on Koeman for some time, as the Blues failed to record a win in any of the Dutchman's final five games. With the results not going their way, and an increasingly frustrated fan base making their opinions heard, the board had plenty of time to line up a replacement before sacking Koeman.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Now, over a month after his departure, Everton continue to sit amongst the relegation contenders with interim manager David Unsworth still in charge. Since the former defender took over, Everton have only managed to win one game - a tight 3-2 victory over Watford at Goodison - and they have continued to be embarrassed in the Europa League.

Results aren't going Unsworth's way and if he remains in charge, the Blues are surely looking at a campaign down the bottom. Following his side's collapse against Atalanta last night, Unsworth questioned the player's commitment, further adding to their turmoil.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Blues face Southampton, West Ham and Huddersfield Town in their next three Premier League games, before playing bitter rivals Liverpool mid-way through December. These three games could arguably define their season, as all three have shown signs of poor form at some point during the campaign.

An away trip to Southampton this weekend could prove the perfect tie to get them back on track. The Saints fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Anfield last weekend and showed little signs of getting a breakthrough, meaning they have failed to win any of their last three games. If Unsworth can't get his side fired up to compile more misery on Southampton, then they are destined for the drop.

Everton have to get this mess sorted out quickly. The longer it drags on, the deeper into trouble they will get. Need strong leadership now! — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) November 24, 2017

And if results weren't bad enough, their search to replace Koeman has become farcical.

Sam Allardyce, a man more than capable of taking over to shore things up for this season, has ruled himself out as he didn't feel wanted by the club. Watford boss Marco Silva, who has taken the Hornets to another level since taking over, has also ruled himself out of the job. The Blues are running out of candidates, and with owner Farhad Moshiri targeting Atleti boss Diego Simeone, the search has become somewhat of a joke.

RB Leipzig boss Ralf Ragnick has become the favourite to take over, but with Silva ruling himself out, Unsworth is next in line for the permanent position. With the Blues approaching a crucial stage in their season, a managerial appointment that will inspire the team is needed asap. The trouble they're having is, no one seems to want the job.