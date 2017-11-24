Gabriel Jesus Admits He Is Already Chasing Sergio Aguero All-Time Manchester City Goals Record

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has admitted he is already eyeing teammate Sergio Arguero's all-time club goalscoring record, despite the fact he is less than 12 months into his career with the Citizens.

29-year-old Argentine Aguero topped the north west side's all-time top scorers list earlier this month, netting for the 178th time in their Champions League win over Napoli to surpass legend Eric Brook.

No-one missing from City's open training (other than Mendy and Stones). Gabriel Jesus was also there... pic.twitter.com/XXvzETgPk6 — Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) November 20, 2017

His Brazilian teammate only joined City's squad in January, with Guardiola's side securing the 20-year-old from Palmeiras for around £28m.

Since Jesus joined the Citizens, he and Aguero have forged a truly deadly partnership. However the youngster already is already targeting his fellow frontman's record (which took six years to achieve, in sight) even though he is 162 strikes behind at this point.

“Sergio has broken an amazing record for City”, the Brazil international said, as quoted by the Daily Star.

Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in 34 goals in 37 games for Manchester City and Brazil.



Twenty years old.



🌟 pic.twitter.com/V00mtllvt1 — bet365 (@bet365) November 18, 2017

“I support him totally and I hope I can beat his record as soon as possible. I get on very well with Sergio, he’s an amazing guy.

“All of us know what type of player he is and he’s also a fantastic person. I’m a big fan of his and it’s great to play alongside him. When you have a good relationship off the pitch, it’s easier to bring it onto it.





“We help each other and we both fight for the shirt.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Jesus has managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions since making the switch to Manchester City in January this year, with 10 of those coming in the Premier League during his side's unbeaten start to the campaign.

It would come as no real shock that the north west giants are still to find themselves on the losing side when they possess the 20-year-old within their ranks, considering the striker has now recorded 34 consecutive games for both current and former club, as well as country, without tasting defeat.

Gabriel Jesus will retire as the tap-in king. Never thought someone could take that title away from Cristiano Ronaldo. — Jimmy (@FCBJimmy_) November 18, 2017

“I’m very happy to have gone all that time without losing a game but it’s not only me”, he added.

“It’s thanks to the teams and the team-mates I have played with at Palmeiras, the Brazilian national team, and now Manchester City.

“It’s good to reach that milestone of a whole year, but I must keep working hard in training sessions and performing well in games.”