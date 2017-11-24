Gabriel Jesus Admits He Is Already Chasing Sergio Aguero All-Time Manchester City Goals Record

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has admitted he is already eyeing teammate Sergio Arguero's all-time club goalscoring record, despite the fact he is less than 12 months into his career with the Citizens. 

29-year-old Argentine Aguero topped the north west side's all-time top scorers list earlier this month, netting for the 178th time in their Champions League win over Napoli to surpass legend Eric Brook. 

His Brazilian teammate only joined City's squad in January, with Guardiola's side securing the 20-year-old from Palmeiras for around £28m. 

Since Jesus joined the Citizens, he and Aguero have forged a truly deadly partnership. However the youngster already is already targeting his fellow frontman's record (which took six years to achieve, in sight) even though he is 162 strikes behind at this point. 

“Sergio has broken an amazing record for City”, the Brazil international said, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“I support him totally and I hope I can beat his record as soon as possible. I get on very well with Sergio, he’s an amazing guy.

“All of us know what type of player he is and he’s also a fantastic person. I’m a big fan of his and it’s great to play alongside him. When you have a good relationship off the pitch, it’s easier to bring it onto it.


“We help each other and we both fight for the shirt.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Jesus has managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions since making the switch to Manchester City in January this year, with 10 of those coming in the Premier League during his side's unbeaten start to the campaign. 

It would come as no real shock that the north west giants are still to find themselves on the losing side when they possess the 20-year-old within their ranks, considering the striker has now recorded 34 consecutive games for both current and former club, as well as country, without tasting defeat. 

“I’m very happy to have gone all that time without losing a game but it’s not only me”, he added.

“It’s thanks to the teams and the team-mates I have played with at Palmeiras, the Brazilian national team, and now Manchester City.

“It’s good to reach that milestone of a whole year, but I must keep working hard in training sessions and performing well in games.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters