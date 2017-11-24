Inter Keep Alive Interest in Arsenal Defender But Push Transfer Talks Back to Next Summer

Any future attempts by Internazionale's to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could be pushed back until next summer, as any chance to lure him to Serie A in January looks far too unrealistic according to reports.

The Milan outfit are long-term admirers of the Gunners defender and have previously tried to hold talks with his agent with a view to bringing him to Italy during the winter.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the German defender was close to confirming the switch to Inter earlier this summer, but nothing was concluded.

However, his glorious return to the team, which saw him crowned derby hero after scoring in Arsenal's 2-0 win against Tottenham, have led both him and Inter to reconsider the deal.





Therefore, Gazzetta says, he will probably remain in London until the end of the season and will decide his future only then.





Despite Inter's interest, Mustafi has a good relationship with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who could be a key factor in his decision.

What a time to score your first goal of the season, eh @MustafiOfficial 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/TTo2p47Xc1 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 21, 2017

Mustafi would not be new to Italian football, as he played for Sampdoria before switching to Valencia in 2006.

Although Juventus were also reported as interested in the Germany international earlier this summer, reports in Italy suggest that Inter would be the only destination he is considering other than Arsenal.