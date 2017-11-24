Inter to Make January Move for Out-of-Favour Leicester Defender Yohan Benalouane

Inter are preparing to add depth to their defence this January, as the eye up out-of-favour Leicester centre-back Yohan Benalouane.

The 30-year-old is a Serie A veteran but has been deemed surplus to requirements at the King Power Stadium with Inter reportedly prepared to offer a way out for the Tunisian.

Having not made a first-team appearance this season, Benalouane is also understandably keen on a move away from Leicester.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

According to the Sun, Inter are the most interested in his services and could make a move in January. With Inter youngster Zinho Vanheusden sidelined due to a long-term knee injury, the Belgian's absence has left the squad thin on the ground at the back.

Depth is something that Inter manager Luciano Spalletti is keen to address in January - as an injury to either Miranda or new arrival Milan Skriniar could potentially end Inter's title challenge.

At 30 years of age, Benalouane has accepted that game time may be limited but his lack of opportunities with the 2016 Premier League champions has left him considering his options.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Benalouane's experience in Italy is something that Spalletti has identified in making him his number one centre-back target for January. Having made 105 Serie A appearances across AC Cesena, Parma and Atlanta - Benalouane is the ideal back up player given his history in Italy.

Having left Atlanta in 2015 for £5m, Leicester will want to recuperate as much as they can should Benalouane make the mid-season switch to San Siro.