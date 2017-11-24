Juventus Legend Del Piero Expresses Support for Troubled Bianconeri & Key Men Dybala & Buffon

Alessandro Del Piero has been a Juventus fan all his life and truly suffers as such when his club goes through tough periods.

However, the iconic Italy and Bianconeri forward is witnessing his former team's moment of profound instability of the last few years, with more positivity than expected.

In a long interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the most famous Juventus captain tried to analyse the situation as impartially as possible, as he joked: "When I comment the club on TV I always aim to be unbiased, but you should see me watching a game from home: sometimes I really can't control what I say!".

The Old Lady is going through a difficult moment. Performances have worsened, concentration is weakening and results are barely acceptable for a team that, last year, went close to winning the Triplete.

Del Piero, however, did not seem particularly worried: "This is not the first autumn in which Juventus limp behind other clubs. But it is crucial to be in form during the spring, so I am expecting Juve to feature in Italy and Europe by then.

"The club need a shake up. The Old Lady have to win those two or three games that would give them the sensation of finally being back. Allegri is waiting for that moment."

Throughout his almost twenty years in Turin, Del Piero often lived through, both as a player and as part of the team, moments of crisis similar or worse than the current one.

One of those players who has come in for criticism this season is Paulo Dybala, whose performances have radically worsened after a sparkling start to the season.

"During the game against Barcelona he played very well, he was the only one to something more," Del Piero commented. "His problem is the outstanding number of goals he scored in September: he's setting the bar higher and higher. He will find the balance to play at those levels again."

Del Piero won the Champions League with Juventus in 1996 - the last one won in the competition - and ten years later he was raising the World Cup trophy in Berlin with Italy.

It appears Gianluigi Buffon has played his final game for Italy. He will be much missed. A mountain of a man. A Giant of a goalkeeper. A credit to his sport. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 13, 2017

Weeks after Italy's exclusion from the 2018 tournament in Russia, the striker still feel sorry for old teammate and friend Gianluigi Buffon.

"His tears made me so sad. He showed once again his greatness when he spoke about the children's broken dreams to win the World Cup. I still vividly remember when Italy won the trophy in 1982, I was eight years old.

"The fact that we still need to get over perfectly reflects the attitude we have in Italian football."