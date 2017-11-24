Karren Brady Insists West Ham Co-Owners Will Not Quit Despite Poor Start to the Season

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Karen Brady has insisted that West Ham co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan will not quit the club, despite a number of fans calling for them to sell-up after a poor start to the season. 

The Hammers currently sit 18th in the table having recently sacked Slaven Bilic and hired David Moyes, despite rumours circulating that they were aiming for a bigger name. 

AFP/GettyImages

And after Moyes suffered a 2-0 defeat to Watford in his first game in charge, he called for everyone involved with the club to come together to get through their rough patch. 

But despite this, fans are still unhappy with the ownership and have called for Gold and Sullivan to part ways with the club. 

Speaking to The Sun, Brady said: "We all start the season brimming with optimism, excited for what might lie ahead and the good times it may bring. 

"We are all guilty of that and that's why it hurts us all so much to be in the position we currently find ourselves. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"But that is when West Ham supporters are historically at their best - and that is when David Sullivan, David Gold and I are at our best.


"We are not quitters and we are here to honour our commitment and cement the long-term future of West Ham United FC."

After clarifying that the trio are committed to the club and looking to the future, Brady had a message for the fans who were so vocal in their expressing their feelings against Watford. 

"We understand the frustration, we hear your complaints and we really do care. However, for 90 minutes tonight let's all pull in the same direction and be West Ham United."

