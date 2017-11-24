Leicester Manager Claude Puel Heaps Praise on Foxes Utility Man

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Recently appointed manager Claude Puel has not held back in praising Leicester midfielder Marc Albrighton.

Albrighton has been a constant in the Leicester lineup having featured in all twelve Premier League games, starting ten. 

Traditionally a winger, the former Southampton coach surprisingly played Albrighton in a more central role against Manchester City, and though his side lost, he insisted the 28-year-old did well.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-LEICESTER

"It was a trial, but I think it was interesting," said Puel as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.

"The first thirty minutes we kept a good organisation and he has all the qualities to play in this position [midfield]. He can run a lot, he has good technique and he can read the play.

"He has great versatility, he can play wide and play in the middle. He is an important player for the team with a positive attitude. We will see in the future him develop his qualities"

Albrighton spent the best part of sixteen years at Aston Villa - five as a senior player - but found game time hard to come by and was subsequently released.

In his second season with Leicester, the winger was a crucial player in the Foxes' Premier League - featuring in every single match and starting all but four.

