Leicester Monitoring Hatem Ben Arfa Situation Ahead of Potential January Move

Paris Saint-Germain outcast Hatem Ben Arfa is being monitored by Leicester City, who could be keen to bring the 30-year-old to the King Power Stadium.

The Frenchman hasn't made an appearance for his club this season, with the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe effectively pushing Ben Arfa from the first team picture.

Having made 32 appearances for PSG last season, the former Newcastle star's up and down career appeared to be revived but it looks as though he may have to leave the Parc de Princes this January, with the club's hierarchy keen to offload fringe players to comply with Financial Fair Play.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, the Leicester bossn Claude Puel is still a huge fan of Ben Arfa and a January loan move could be struck up with the French giants.

Previously featuring for Newcastle and Hull City, a return to the Premier League is on the cards under the man who took Ben Arfa to Nice in 2015, where he enjoyed the most prolific season of his career, scoring 18 goals and earning himself a spot in the French national team for Euro 2016.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

With a number of fringe players set for the chop by Puel this January, Leicester also apparently want to add some new faces to their ranks.

Ahmed Musa, Islam Slimani, Leonardo Ulloa and Yohan Benalouane are all in danger of exile as of now, with Puel looking to make his own mark on the squad.

Despite Ben Arfa only having six months left on his current contract, his wage of £100,000 a week may prove a stumbling block for the 2016 Premier League champions.