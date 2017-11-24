Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

We return to Premier League action this weekend as Liverpool face a confident Chelsea side on Saturday evening at Anfield.

Both sides beat their opponents in the league last weekend, and convincingly as well. Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0 whilst Chelsea smashed West Brom 4-0.

Three points separate the sides in the league table, with Chelsea climbing the table into third after last Saturday's win.

A win for the home side would put the sides level on points but an away win will leave Chelsea putting pressure on the two Manchester teams who are currently above them.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.

Classic Encounter

Chelsea headed to Anfield back in April 2014 to face a Liverpool who were games away from winning the Premier League title.

Coming into the game, Liverpool were 16 games unbeaten and looking to add to their points tally to all but wrap up the title.

However, Mourinho and co were coming to town to spoil the party and on the stroke of half-time, looks of anguish were shown.

Reds captain Gerrard, normally ever so reliable in the middle of the midfield, received the ball and slipped on the halfway line to send Demba Ba clean through on goal and the forward made no mistake, sending it goal-bound in front of the Kop to put Chelsea 1-0 up.

Liverpool kept on pressing but Chelsea didn't break.

In the closing minutes, for all of the home side's dominance, former Red Fernando Torres broke through and unselfishly passed to team-mate Willian to send Chelsea jubilant and put the Blues 2-0 up.

It put the title well in the balance, and Brendan Rodgers side couldn't cope. They lost the title after surrendering a 3-0 lead at Crystal Palace and the title was gone.

Team News

Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne is still out for the Reds with a back problem and in set to return in February. However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp believes centre-back Joel Matip will be fit after missing the Champions League match at Sevilla.

Adam Lallana is still on the mend from a thigh strain and won't be risked as Klopp revealed he wants the midfielder for the remainder of the season and not just for a few games coming up.

Meanwhile, Chelsea head up north with an almost full strength side.

Michy Batshuayi misses out once again with an ankle injury and Victor Moses continues to be absent as he recovers from a hamstring injury he picked up against Crystal Palace.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup: Mignolet; Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Coutinho; Salah, Firmino, Mane.





Predicted Chelsea Lineup: Courtois: Azpilicueta, Christensen; Cahill; Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata.

Prediction

It has been a tough week for both Liverpool and Chelsea. The Blues have had a substantial amount of travel to endure whilst the Reds are drained after letting a three goal lead slip.

Jurgen Klopp's main issue since his arrival at Liverpool has been the defence and it still hasn't been fixed. The attacking trio of Mane, Salah and Firmino has put Liverpool in a good position but they can't afford to rely on them come Saturday.

Chelsea are on an impressive run of form, scoring nine goals in their last three without conceding and with their opponents' defence being a liability, they could have some enjoyment going forward.

There will be goals but Chelsea have looked dominant since their switch in style. Despite allowing a few chances in recent weeks, they have stood firm. Conte and Chelsea will be expecting a win here, based on their current run of form.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea