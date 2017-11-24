Pep Guardiola Stresses the Importance of Man City Having So Many Different Goalscorers

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared the importance that so many of his players are scoring goals as the Premier League leaders look to win a first title since 2014.

City scored over 100 goals in that 2013/14 campaign, one of only three clubs in Premier League clubs to reach the century mark in a 38-game season, and are on course to do so again after incredibly scoring 40 times in just 12 games so far.

It is an average of 3.3 goals per game, and equates to a total season projection of 126 if they can keep up this current rate. For context, the record is held by Chelsea at 103 goals in 2009/10.

Seven different City players have at scored at least two Premier League goals this season - Sergio Aguero (8), Gabriel Jesus (8), Raheem Sterling (7), Leroy Sane (6), Kevin de Bruyne (3), Nicolas Otamendi (2) and Fernandinho (2) - while there are 10 different scorers overall.

"We have a lot of players scoring goals. We cannot win the title just with one or two players scoring," Guardiola explained as he faced the media ahead of this weekend's trip to Huddersfield, re-visiting a stadium where City drew 0-0 in the FA Cup last season.

"We played against them last season and were not able to win," the coach continued.

"We played against them last season and were not able to win," the coach continued.

"We realised how complicated it is to play there. At home, they have had good results. When they decide to make high pressing, they are so well organised. Like every game away in the Premier League, we will try."

If the circumstances are right, City fans will be hoping to catch another glimpse of 17-year-old rising talent Phil Foden this weekend. The home-grown starlet made his senior debut in the Champions League on Tuesday night, becoming only the third player born in 21st century to play in the competition.

"We are so pleased," Guardiola said of the teenager. "It is so important for clubs to have players from the academy. Here he has so much support. Whether he will play depends in quality and his development. We give opportunities to young players because they deserve it."