Philippe Coutinho Reveals Exactly Why He Loves Playing With Mohamed Salah & Roberto Firmino So Much

Liverpool talisman Philippe Coutinho has spoken highly of his admiration for teammates Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The Egyptian international has instantly become a fan favourite at Anfield after a sensational start to his second spell in the Premier League.

After impressing from the wing at Roma, Salah has kicked his game up a notch, with nine goals and two assists in 12 league appearances already.

Coutinho and Salah have not featured together too many times this season - due to the former's injury - but have shown excellent chemistry, as epitomised by the Brazilian assisting the ex-Chelsea man for his brace against Southampton.

Coutinho did not hold back the praise for the winger who has adapted to life at Anfield so quickly and revealed exactly what makes the former Chelsea star so good.

"It's his movement," he said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "He's a very quick player and he's always trying to move so that he can get into empty space, and that makes it easier for whoever has the ball, I always say that.

"I hope to be able to make the best of my chance to play with him and to be able to help the team."

Salah has also been vital to the Reds' Champions League campaign, with a further four to his growing overall haul.

"He's a great player," Coutinho added, "Everyone - us and the fans - have been really impressed with the way he's settled in here, the way he's adapted to the team in a new country."

The Brazilian star also went on to commend his compatriot Roberto Firmino for the vital service he has supplied for several seasons.

"Roberto is very important; he's another player of great quality. He's a player who has won a great deal of respect from the other players in the team and in the country.

"On the field, he's a very technical player and he's got a lot of quality, and that makes him another player who offers us a great deal."

Firmino has been with Liverpool since arriving from TSG Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015 and been a constant presence in the attack. Though not operating as a traditional striker, the Brazilian has been vital to the pressing regime and has eight goals in seventeen appearances for the Merseysiders this season.

"He always moves well without the ball. When it comes to defending, too, he's always the first to put pressure on up top, and so he's a very important player to our team."

"If you take me, Salah and Sadio [Mane], we are all very quick players, and Firmino opens up space for us to play one-twos."