Real Madrid President Reportedly Scoffs at 'Embarassing' Arsenal Bid for Misfiring Karim Benzema

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Arsenal's supposed £40m bid for Karim Benzema has been labelled embarrassing by Real Madrid's president.

Florentino Perez is believed to have slammed the Gunners' opening offer for the out-of-form striker, according to Diario Gol, after the Premier League club tabled what they deemed to be a suitable offer for his services.

Benzema has often been linked with a move to the Emirates stadium, with manager Arsene Wenger known to be a huge admirer of his French compatriot's abilities.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

However, Perez was apparently left less than impressed by Arsenal's offer and has immediately ruled out a move happening for a fee that he deems unworthy.

Benzema has struggled for form this season for Los Blancos and, despite notching two goals against APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League on Wednesday, has faced calls to be dropped.

The 29-year-old's haul of four goals in 14 appearances this term has left Real fans frustrated over Zinedine Zidane's continuous support of the former Lyon star, particularly when the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio are being left out of the side for the misfiring striker.

Benzema's lack of sensational displays has not put Wenger off bringing him to England, however, and the 67-year-old seems to view the 81-time capped international as a ready-made replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

The Gunners contract rebel is only seven months away from being able to leave on a free and only five weeks away from having the chance to talk to foreign clubs about joining them for nothing next summer.

Trading out Sanchez for Benzema would be seen as a step up by a fair few Arsenal fans, but many seem resigned to the fact that Sanchez won't stay in north London beyond the end of his contract.

If Wenger does want to bring Benzema in, he will now have to pay an even more handsome fee to convince Perez and Real to part with a marksman whose best days seem to be behind him.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters