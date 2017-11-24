Real Madrid vs Malaga Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Prediction & More

Malaga travel to Spain's capital this weekend as they face reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The visitors will look to build on a close win over Deportivo La Coruna in their last league game when they play Zidane's men.
Real have had a difficult start to their La Liga campaign and were seen as very sloppy in their last game against city rivals Atletico Madrid.
The reigning champions will look to bounce back from the disappointing draw and search for all three points against a struggling Malaga side.
Zidane's men are 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona and as they begin to pick up their form, here's all you need to know ahead of the clash.
Classic Encounter
As Ronaldo looks to end his goal drought in La Liga, centre-back Luis Hernandez will have his hands full.
It is no easy task trying to stop the Portuguese forward and with the game being so important to Real's chances of catching Barca, the result may come down to whether the Spaniard can keep Ronaldo at bay.
Malaga have struggled this season, with the side having the second worst goal difference this campaign, with only Las Palmas conceding more goals.
Ronaldo, however, has struggled to find the net in La Liga with only one goal so far this season and with the Ballon d'Or holder eager to put an end to the drought, Hernandez will need to be on top of his game.
Team News
Real will be without Sergio Ramos, who went off injured with a broken nose during the Madrid derby.
The two sides will meet one another for the first time in La Liga this season, with Madrid fresh from midweek Champions League football after beating APOEL 6-0. It is sure to be a goal fest, but whether all the goals come from Real remains to be seen.
Prediction: Real Madrid 4 - 1 Malaga