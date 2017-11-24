Real Madrid vs Malaga Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Prediction & More

Malaga travel to Spain's capital this weekend as they face reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.





The visitors will look to build on a close win over Deportivo La Coruna in their last league game when they play Zidane's men.





Real have had a difficult start to their La Liga campaign and were seen as very sloppy in their last game against city rivals Atletico Madrid.





The reigning champions will look to bounce back from the disappointing draw and search for all three points against a struggling Malaga side.





Zidane's men are 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona and as they begin to pick up their form, here's all you need to know ahead of the clash.

Classic Encounter

Both sides have a lot to lose going into the weekend as Real look to gain a foothold in the title race, while Malaga look to escape the relegation battle. The game is set to be a thriller with so much on the line for both sides.





Another encounter between these two sides which saw a lot at stake was their last game, where Madrid won all three points to clinch La Liga title that had eluded them since 2012.





Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema helped capture the title for Los Blancos as they went on to win the double, also winning the Champions League.

Key Battle





Cristiano Ronaldo vs Luis Hernandez

As Ronaldo looks to end his goal drought in La Liga, centre-back Luis Hernandez will have his hands full. It is no easy task trying to stop the Portuguese forward and with the game being so important to Real's chances of catching Barca, the result may come down to whether the Spaniard can keep Ronaldo at bay. Malaga have struggled this season, with the side having the second worst goal difference this campaign, with only Las Palmas conceding more goals. Ronaldo, however, has struggled to find the net in La Liga with only one goal so far this season and with the Ballon d'Or holder eager to put an end to the drought, Hernandez will need to be on top of his game. Team News

Real will be without Sergio Ramos, who went off injured with a broken nose during the Madrid derby.

