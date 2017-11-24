Report Claims Juventus Tried to Sign Iniesta & Rejected €50m Bid for Pjanic From Premier League Club

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Juventus reportedly attempted to sign Barcelona veteran Andres Iniesta during his moment of crisis with the Blaugrana, but the Spaniard refused to leave. 

An exclusive report by Calciomercato.com suggests that Bianconeri agents recently approached the Catalan club's captain and offered him a position in Turin.  

The Old Lady always admired Iniesta as a player and a man - to the extent that he was honoured with a standing ovation at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night. 

Gran trabajo! Objetivo cumplido!!!! 👍 Força Barça

A post shared by Andres Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) on

Calciomercato argues that the Bianconeri meant to sign him on a free transfer in 2018, with a similar deal to Andrea Pirlo's move in 2011. 

However, although rumours suggested that the 33-year-old was in an apparent row with Barcelona, Iniesta refused Juventus' offer and claimed that he only meant to focus on his renewal with the Catalans. 

The report further argues that, during the summer, the seven-time Serie A winners refused a staggering €50m bid for Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic. 

Last August, several clubs were interested in securing him, among which Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who reportedly tried to bring him to the Etihad Stadium. 

Meanwhile, Juventus were courting Shalke's Leon Goretzka and Liverpool's Emre Can - both soon to be free agents - in an attempt to strengthen their midfield. 

And even if their intention to sign the duo was clear from the beginning of the summer, the Bianconeri made sure that Pjanic did not feel unwelcome at the club, turned down the alleged €50m offer and worked on a new contract for the Bosnian. 

As the January transfer window approaches, the Old Lady's interests have only slightly changed. In fact, Calciomercato.it reports that Juventus have already eyed two other Barcelona players, Sergi Roberto and youngster Mateu Morey. 

The website suggests that the Italian giants would be ready to trigger Sergi Roberto's €40m-worth release clause and to sign 17-year-old Morey on a free transfer. 

